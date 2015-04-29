WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenues for the first quarter, and raised its earnings outlook for the full year.

Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic equipment, posted a 16-percent drop in net earnings and a 2-percent increase in revenue, while its segment operating margin dipped slightly to 12.3 percent from 12.9 percent.

Earnings per share fell 8.4 percent to $2.41 from $2.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $2.27. The company said it was raising its earnings forecast for the full year to a range of $9.40 to $9.60 from an earlier range of $9.20 to $9.50. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley)