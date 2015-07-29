* 2nd-qtr EPS $2.74 vs est of $2.36
* Results get boost from tax gain
* Raises 2015 EPS forecast
By Andrea Shalal
July 29 Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of
Global Hawk drones, reported higher-than-expected quarterly
earnings and raised its profit forecast for 2015 for the second
time, sending its shares to a record high.
Chief Executive Wes Bush said the company's portfolio
provided robust opportunities and he remained optimistic about
Northrop's future.
The company also said it remained on track to complete its
earlier announced 60 million share repurchase program by the end
of the year.
Shares of Northrop rose as much as 8 percent to $176.49 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The company's strong results follow those by other defense
contractors such as General Dynamics, which also saw its
shares touch an all-time high on Wednesday.
Northrop's profit rose 3.9 percent to $531 million, or $2.74
per share, in the second quarter. The company said results
included a net tax benefit of $0.20 per share.
Revenue fell 2.4 percent to $5.89 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings per
share of $2.36 on $5.93 billion in revenue.
The company said it expected full-year earnings per share of
$9.55 to $9.70, up from an earlier forecast of $9.40 to $9.60.
It left its target for full-year revenue unchanged at $23.4
billion to $23.8 billion, but said an anticipated change in tax
methods was expected to improve the company's cash from
operations while increasing unallocated corporate expenses and
the effective tax rate in the second half.
It said it now expected free cash flow of $1.9 billion to
$2.1 billion for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of
$1.7 billion to $2.0 billion.
"We're very careful in looking at our expected cash flows
and determining when and where we make those investments and
maintaining a comfortable level of liquidity," a company
executive said on a call with analysts.
Northrop said it repurchased 6.8 million shares for $1.1
billion in the second quarter, and had now bought back 54.3
million shares toward its goal of retiring 60 million shares by
the end of 2015, market conditions permitting.
Up to Tuesday's close, Northrop's shares had risen 11
percent this year, outperforming the broader Dow Jones U.S.
Aerospace & Defense index, which had fallen 0.5
percent.
