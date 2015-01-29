Jan 29 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp forecast 2015 earnings above analysts' estimates and said backlog increased 3 percent.

The company said it expects a profit of $9.20-$9.50 per share for 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting $9.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)