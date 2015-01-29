* Expects 2015 earnings $9.20-$9.50/share vs est $9.11

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Jan 29 Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, forecast 2015 earnings above analysts' estimates as the company increases its exposure to international markets in the face of declining U.S. defense spending.

Northrop's shares rose as much as 4 percent after the U.S. weapons maker also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and said order backlog increased 3 percent.

Northrop, which also makes the Triton unmanned system, said it expects sales to international markets to account for about 15 percent this year, compared with 13 percent and 10 percent in the previous two years.

"Our footprint continues to expand and demand grows for unmanned and manned aircraft, electronics, cyber, sustainment and other offerings," Chief Executive Wesley Bush said on a conference call with analysts.

U.S. defense suppliers have cut costs and increased sales to markets outside the United States as the Pentagon tries to cut about $1 trillion in spending over a decade as required by a 2011 law.

Bush said he expected a potential "sequestration" in fiscal 2016 to weigh this year on Northrop's customers, who include the Department of Homeland Security and Centres for Disease Control apart from the Department of Defence.

Northrop, along with rivals Lockheed Martin Corp and General Dynamics Corp, has also returned more cash to shareholders to boost its stock price.

Northrop said on Thursday it returned about $3.2 billion in 2014 through share repurchases and dividends. Missile maker Raytheon Co said it would continue to buy back shares and propose higher dividends this year.

Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop said it expected a profit of $9.20-$9.50 per share for 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting $9.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $506 million, or $2.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Total revenue fell slightly to $6.11 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $2.25 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

Northrop shares were up 2 percent at $155.22 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had gained about 36 percent in the past 52 weeks, compared with a 27 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. defense index. (Editing by Don Sebastian)