PALMDALE, Calif. Dec 11 Northrop Grumman Corp
this week said it would bid if the U.S. Air Force opens
a fresh competition for next-generation GPS satellites next
year, as expected, and perhaps later on a new ground control
system.
Tom Vice, president of Northrop's Aerospace Systems
division, said he expects the Air Force to launch a competition
for new Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites, and Northrop
was ready to participate. Northrop already builds satellites for
the U.S. intelligence community and is building the powerful new
James Webb telescope for NASA.
Air Force officials have said they expect to start early
work in 2016 on a competition for a next batch of GPS
satellites, followed by a formal request for proposals in 2018.
Lockheed Martin Corp is under contract to build the
first eight GPS III satellites, and the Air Force has options
for two more.
GPS satellites provide critical timing and navigational data
to the U.S. military and commercial users worldwide.
Lockheed now expects to deliver the first GPS III satellite
for launch in May 2017, more than two years after the initial
target due to issues with the main navigational payload for the
satellite that was built by Exelis Corp, which is now owned by
Harris Corp.
Boeing Co and Northrop have both expressed interested
in competing for what would be a multibillion-dollar program, as
have several companies that build sensors for satellites,
including General Dynamics Corp.
Vice said Northrop could also bid to build a new ground
control system for the GPS satellites, if the Air Force decided
to open that system to competition at some later date. He said
the company would need to ensure that the requirements for the
new system were clear and stable, and that it had sufficient
time to develop a suitable proposal.
The Pentagon this week said it was sticking with Raytheon Co
to build a new ground control network for GPS satellites
despite years of cost overruns and schedule delays, but would
revise its contract with the company to reflect an additional
two-year delay.
Major General Roger Teague, director of space programs for
the Air Force's acquisition chief, said the Air Force and
Pentagon planned aggressive oversight of the ground control
program, but could pursue an alternate system in case it failed
to improve.
