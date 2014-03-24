SEOUL, March 24 South Korea intends to buy
Northrop Grumman Corp's Global Hawk unmanned aircraft to
monitor North Korea, the country's arms acquisition agency said
on Monday.
The country plans to buy four Global Hawks for about 880
billion won ($814.63 million) with the first delivery by 2018, a
source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The acquisition is to be conducted through the U.S. Foreign
Minitary Sale (FMS) program, Defense Acquisition Program
Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.
($1 = 1,080.25 Korean won)
