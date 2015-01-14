WASHINGTON Jan 14 Northrop Grumman Corp
has won a contract worth up to $963.5 million for support of the
ground systems used to manage U.S. intercontinental ballistic
missiles, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.
The contract, which runs through Jan. 21, 2020, covers
sustainment engineering, technical assistance and program
management services for ground subsystems at a wide range of
U.S. Air Force bases, the Defense Department said in its daily
digest of major weapons contracts.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)