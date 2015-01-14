WASHINGTON Jan 14 Northrop Grumman Corp has won a contract worth up to $963.5 million for support of the ground systems used to manage U.S. intercontinental ballistic missiles, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

The contract, which runs through Jan. 21, 2020, covers sustainment engineering, technical assistance and program management services for ground subsystems at a wide range of U.S. Air Force bases, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)