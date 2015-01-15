(Adds response from losing bidder)
WASHINGTON Jan 14 Northrop Grumman Corp
beat out Boeing Co to win a contract worth up to $963.5
million to maintain the U.S. stockpile of intercontinental
ballistic missiles, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.
The contract marks a big win for Northrop Grumman over
Boeing, which built the Minuteman missile systems and had
competed for the support contract.
Boeing said it was disappointed by the U.S. Air Force's
decision and would decide whether to protest the contract award
after a full briefing by the Air Force.
"We have requested a debrief and will determine a path
forward following completion of the debrief," said Boeing
spokeswoman Queena Jones, when asked if Boeing could file a
protest against the contract.
"We believe Boeing provided the best solution to sustain the
Minuteman ICBM program, leveraging Boeing's 55 years of
experience in ICBM development and maximizing the benefits of
Boeing's personnel, capabilities, and original equipment
manufacturer expertise," Jones said.
The contract, which runs through Jan. 31, 2020, covers
sustainment engineering, technical assistance and program
management services for ground subsystems associated with the
missiles at a wide range of U.S. Air Force bases, the Defense
Department said.
