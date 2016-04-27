BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, reported a near 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower tax expenses.
The company's net income rose to $556 million, or $3.03 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $484 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales were nearly flat at $5.96 billion.
Federal and foreign income tax expense fell 45.5 percent to $120 million. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Deal to collaborate in pre-clinical and clinical co-development of novel biological therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: