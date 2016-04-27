April 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, reported a near 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower tax expenses.

The company's net income rose to $556 million, or $3.03 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $484 million, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales were nearly flat at $5.96 billion.

Federal and foreign income tax expense fell 45.5 percent to $120 million. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)