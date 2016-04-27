(Adds details)
April 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the
maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by increased
demand for its fighter jets.
The No.3 U.S. weapons maker also raised its 2016 earnings
forecast to $10.40-$10.70 per share from $9.90-$10.20.
Northrop's results come a day after larger rival Lockheed
Martin Corp also raised its 2016 forecast and reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, benefiting from its
acquisition of helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft.
Revenue at Northrop's aerospace systems, which makes manned
aircraft, drones and space craft, increased 3 percent in the
first quarter ended March 31. The business accounted for about
43 percent of total revenue.
Total sales were nearly flat at $5.96 billion, but beat
analysts average estimate of $5.93 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income rose nearly 15 percent to $556
million, or $3.03 per share. Excluding items, it earned $2.59
per share, comfortably beating analysts estimates of $2.49.
Federal and foreign income tax expense fell 45.5 percent to
$120 million.
Up to Tuesday's close, Northrop's stock had risen 7.8
percent in value this year.
