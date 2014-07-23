Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its 2014 earnings forecast.
The company's net income rose to $511 million, or $2.37 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $488 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $6.04 billion.
The company said it expected 2014 earnings to be between $9.15 per share and $9.35 per share, up from its previous forecast of $8.90-$9.15 per share. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper hovered close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter following a wobble in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $5601.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT, paring 2.1 percent losses from the previous session, when prices hit their lowest since early January at $5,568 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Fut