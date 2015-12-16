By Andrea Shalal
| PALMDALE, Calif.
PALMDALE, Calif. Dec 15 Northrop Grumman Corp
, riding high after its selection to build the next U.S.
long-range bomber, says it is investing heavily and hiring
workers as part of a focused plan to unveil at least one "big,
bold and ingenious" new technology each year.
Tom Vice, president of Northrop Aerospace Systems, told
reporters that Northrop aims to drive innovation and develop new
technologies that the Pentagon says it needs to stay ahead of
Russia and China.
Northrop, the third-largest U.S. weapons maker, scored a
huge win in late October when it beat out Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp to win the Air Force bomber
contract, a deal analysts say could be worth up to $80 billion.
"The bomber win positions them as one of the two long-term
combat aircraft players in the United States," said Richard
Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at the Virginia-based Teal
Group. "They're getting back into a leadership position."
Northrop builds key parts of both Lockheed's F-35 fighter
jet and Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, as well as the
high-altitude Global Hawk and Triton unmanned planes, but it has
not been the prime contractor on a major combat plane for years.
Vice declined to discuss the bomber program, which remains
classified, or a protest filed by the losing team.
But company officials showed reporters an advanced
manufacturing facility in Palmdale, California, where Northrop
built all 21 B-2 bombers and now builds the center fuselage for
the Lockheed F-35 fighter jet, and a composites plant in El
Segundo, California.
About half the Palmdale building stands empty, with 1
million square feet of capacity available for new work on
advanced aircraft, according to company officials. A huge
photograph on display shows the building crammed full of B-2
bombers, each of which has a wingspan of 172 feet (52.43 m),
during the heyday of that program.
Vice, who started at Northrop Grumman in 1986 as an engineer
testing the B-2 program, said the company is boosting spending
on research and development of new technologies that might not
be harnessed for a decade under its NG NEXT program.
The company is also working on capabilities that could be
available sooner, including hypersonic systems and new
fiber-based lasers, he said.
Northrop has set its gaze on two key aerospace programs: an
$11 billion program to build 350 new training planes for the Air
Force, and separate early efforts by both the U.S. Air Force and
Navy to develop sixth-generation fighter jets.
Vice showed reporters a model of the company's design for
the so-called T-X trainer, which bears some resemblance to the
T-38 trainer that Northrop built from 1961 to 1972. He said the
first flight of the newly designed aircraft is scheduled for
early next year, and declined to provide photographs of the new
design.
Northrop is also poised to win a contract this week from the
Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for
continued work on TERN, a new unmanned aircraft designed to
operate on U.S. destroyers, said one U.S. defense official. The
only other would-be competitor, Aerovironment, did not submit a
bid.
Chris Hernandez, sector vice president for research,
technology and advanced design, showed reporters a model of the
company's design - essentially a 40-foot flying wing with
10-foot counter-rotating fan blades that tilt vertically to
land.
Hernandez, another veteran of the B-2 program, said the TERN
design was a product of what he called a "cultural shift" within
the company toward more risk-taking, and greater emphasis on
greater diversity and inclusion. The winning design came from an
employee who is not normally involved in such work after a call
went out across the company for ideas, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)