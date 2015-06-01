BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Japan of four E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft built by Northrop Grumman Corp, a deal valued at around $1.7 billion, the Pentagon announced on Monday.
The deal includes the aircraft, four engines, radars and other equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to lawmakers.
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.