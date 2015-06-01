(Adds background, details from the Pentagon)

WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Japan of four E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft built by Northrop Grumman Corp, a deal valued at around $1.7 billion, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

The deal includes the aircraft, four engines, radars and other equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to lawmakers.

Congress now has 15 days to block the sale, but such action is rare since sales are carefully vetted with lawmakers before they are formally notified.

Japan, which already operates an earlier model of the E-2 aircraft, has been interested in upgrading its fleet for several years. The move comes amid a big push by Japan to beef up its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment.

The Pentagon said it was vital to the U.S. national interest to help Japan develop and maintain a strong and ready capability for self-defense. It said the sale would improve Japan's ability to defend its homeland and monitor air and naval activity in the Pacific region. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)