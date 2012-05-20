* Company says NATO deal could encourage other foreign sales
* Contract launches new NATO ground surveillance system
* 13 nations to pay for Global Hawk planes, ground stations
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, May 20 Northrop Grumman Corp
said o n Sunday it had signed a $1.7 billion contract with NATO
for a new surveillance and intelligence system that will include
five high-altitude unmanned Global Hawk planes and transportable
ground stations.
Northrop Chairman and Chief Executive Wes Bush signed the
contract in Chicago on Sunday during a NATO summit, joined by
officials from European companies participating in the deal and
28 ministers of defense from NATO countries.
The contract launches NATO's Alliance Ground Surveillance
(AGS) system, which is expected to support a broad range of
missions, including protecting ground forces, border and
maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, humanitarian
assistance and natural disaster relief.
The NATO deal comes as Northrop is fighting to reverse plans
by the U.S. Air Force to cancel a different version of the
Global Hawk plane, the Block 30, and put 18 planes already
purchased in storage. The U.S. Navy is sticking to its plans to
buy a maritime version of the plane.
Bush told Reuters the NATO order was an "important step" for
Northrop's efforts to market the unmanned planes to foreign
governments, and demonstrated the power of pooling resources as
defense budgets become more constrained.
"This is a great example of how we are able to do things
together that we might not be able to afford otherwise," Bush
said in a telephone interview.
Otfried Wohlleben, program manager of the NATO Alliance
Ground Surveillance Management Agency (NAGSMA), said the
agreement was a major acquisition priority for the alliance, and
the contract would bring lead-edge capabilities to all NATO
member nations.
"The real-time long-endurance intelligence, surveillance and
reconnaissance that this will provide will be invaluable to NATO
forces around the world and the success of their missions,"
Wohlleben said in a statement.
PLANES TO CARRY SOPHISTICATED RADAR
The contract includes the purchase and initial operation and
maintenance of five Block 40 Global Hawk planes equipped with an
advanced ground surveillance radar, the Multi-Platform Radar
Technology Insertion Program, which can track moving targets on
the ground.
Initial plans called for NATO to buy three Global Hawk
planes, but ongoing discussions led to a decision that having
five planes would provide the optimal capability, Bush said.
Under the contract, European companies will be responsible
for development and delivery of transportable ground stations
that can be used by commanders of deployed forces, mobile ground
stations for close support to moving operations, and remote
workstations for higher echelon commands.
Bush declined to give a breakdown for the size of the
European participation, but said it was sizeable.
Thirteen countries -- Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia,
Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Romania,
Slovakia, Slovenia and the United States -- will pay for the new
system, but all 28 alliance nations are due to participate in
its long-term support.
Northrop, the prime contractor for the program, will build
the Global Hawk planes, supporting systems and payloads
including the MP-RTIP radar, which can also provide radar
imagery of target locations and stationary objects.
Companies in the 13 countries funding the program will be
responsible for building the ground stations that will run the
unmanned planes. They include Cassidian, Selex Galileo and
Kongsberg, ComTrade d.o.o, and Bianor. The
ground element provides real-time data, intelligence and target
identification to commanders within and beyond line of sight.
NATO AGS will have its main operating base at Sigonella,
Italy, co-located with the U.S. Air Force Global Hawks and the
U.S. Navy's Broad Area Maritime Surveillance, helping reduce
logistics and maintenance costs.