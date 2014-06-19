WASHINGTON, June 19 The Pentagon has told
Congress that it plans to award Northrop Grumman Corp a
five-year contract worth up to $3.9 billion for new spy planes
after concluding the deal would save $369 million, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The contract would cover 25 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft
that would be operated on aircraft carriers, and could be
awarded by the end of the month, said the source, who was not
authorized to speak publicly.
News of the expected contract was first reported by
Bloomberg, citing a letter from Pentagon acquisition chief Frank
Kendall to U.S. lawmakers.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)