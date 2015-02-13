WASHINGTON Feb 12 Northrop Grumman Corp has won a contract valued at up to $267 million to design an updated electronic warfare package for surface warships, the U.S. Navy announced Thursday.

The contract covers preliminary work on the third batch of updates to the Navy's AN/SLQ-32(V) Electronic Warfare System, using a modular, open-system approach.

Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent said the program would give surface ships enhanced electronic warfare capabilities for early detection, analysis, threat warning and protection from anti-ship missiles.

The first upgrade focused on dealing with obsolescent parts and included a special signal intercept, while the second upgrade improved electronic support capability.

Kent said the latest upgrades "will provide a common electronic attack capability to U.S. Navy cruisers, destroyers, aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)