By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| BALTIMORE, Maryland
BALTIMORE, Maryland Aug 29 Northrop Grumman
Corp, maker of the B-2 spy plane and the Global Hawk
unmanned drone, will demonstrate a smaller, cheaper surveillance
plane this week it hopes will be attractive to budget conscious
U.S. law agencies and foreign countries.
The new Air Claw system marks Northrop's latest effort to
expand its overseas revenues and move into new non-military
markets at home given the expected decline in U.S. military
spending after a decade of sharp growth.
The new aircraft adds high-tech sensors to the rugged,
single-engine Quest Kodiak aircraft, including a wide-area
surveillance camera that captures images over an area that
measures 4 miles by 4 miles and has already been used to help
make arrests on the southern U.S. border.
"Air Claw will cost millions less than other aircraft that
are out there," Tom Kubit, a senior executive with Northrop
Grumman's technical services sector, told reporters at a small
private airport outside Baltimore.
He said Northrop has built over a dozen special mission
planes for the U.S. government over the past 21 years, but
developed the new plane as a low-cost alternative given the
mounting budget pressures facing the U.S. government and an
estimated 48 countries that use such aircraft.
Northrop will demonstrate the Air Claw to U.S. law
enforcement agencies this week.
The plane, which can take off and land on short, unimproved
runways, had its first flight in July, and generated strong
initial interest at two U.S. air shows this summer. The company
is hosting a series of demonstration flights for potential
customers across the country through October, Kubit said.
He said Northrop would market the new plane for use in
border patrol, law enforcement, disaster response and special
operations missions.
He declined to give an exact price, but said the new plane,
equipped with a standard package of sensors, would cost about
the same as a Pilatus PC-12 built by Pilatus Aircraft of
Switzerland, which sells for just under $4 million, and millions
less than the King Air, both without surveillance equipment.
Northrop is also pitching a new remotely-piloted unmanned
plane, Sandstorm, that it says would dramatically lower the cost
of training pilots to fly drones such as Predators and Reapers,
giving them more opportunities to practice and possibly averting
damage caused by many hard landings of the unmanned planes.
Sandstorm, which can be flown via the Internet, could also
be used for testing payloads and some limited operations, said
Karl Purdy, manager of new unmanned aerial system programs for
the Northrop technical services division.
Each new aircraft and its control system costs less than
$100,000, Purdy said, calling the program the brainchild of Don
Bintz, one of the first pilots to fly the Predator drones that
are built by privately held General Atomics.