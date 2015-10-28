(Adds info throughout from conference call with CEO and CFO)
WASHINGTON Oct 28 Hours after winning a
multibillion-dollar contract to build a new U.S. bomber,
Northrop Grumman Corp reported higher-than-expected
quarterly revenue and earnings on Wednesday, and increased its
profit outlook for the full year.
Northrop, maker of the current B-2 bomber and Global Hawk
unmanned planes, reported a 9 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit to $516 million, or $2.75 per share, from $473 million,
or $2.26 per share, a year earlier. Revenue edged up to $5.99
billion from $5.98 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S looked for
earnings per share of $2.19 on revenue of $5.86 billion.
The company's share price jumped 5.5 percent to $190.60 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
On Tuesday Northrop beat out a Boeing Co and Lockheed
Martin Corp team to develop and build a next-generation
long-range strike bomber for the U.S. Air Force. Analysts said
the deal could be valued at up to $80 billion.
In a conference call after the earnings release, Chief
Executive Officer Wesley Bush said an organizational realignment
announced earlier his month was not intended to separate its
services businesses.
The realignment would lower costs in the long term, but the
company did not expect any material effect on costs this year,
said Chief Financial Officer Ken Bedingfield.
Northrop raised its outlook for full-year 2015 earnings to
$9.70 to $9.80 per share, from $9.55 to $9.70. It now expects
2015 revenue at $23.6 billion to $23.8 billion, raising the
lower end of the previous range from $23.4 billion.
Overall operating income rose 3 percent and the operating
margin increased to 13.3 percent from 12.9 percent due to higher
pension adjustments and a $21 million decrease in corporate
expenses.
Northrop said at the end of the quarter, $4.6 billion
remained on its share repurchase program, but it will not
introduce a new target for buybacks.
"Going forward we will return to our prior approach of
assessing our repurchases from time to time in the context of
our capital deployment strategy which has not changed," Bush
said during the call.
Bush said the international market accounted for 15 percent
of its business so far this year and it was seeing interest from
Europe on the Triton plane.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Idrees Ali; Editing by W Simon
and JS Benkoe)