BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the full year.
Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic equipment, posted a 5 percent drop in net earnings to $473 million and a 2 percent drop in revenue, but its segment operating margin rose to 14 percent from 12.5 percent.
Earnings per share rose to $2.26 from $2.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $2.14.
Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said the company was raising its earnings forecast for the full year to a range of$9.40 to $9.50, up from an earlier outlook of $9.15 to $9.35. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.