* Third-quarter EPS $1.82 versus Wall Street's $1.69
* Full year EPS forecast raised to $7.35 to $7.40
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
Oct 24 Weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp
on Wednesday raised its earnings forecast for 2012 but
said revenues would be lower next year even if Congress averts
$500 billion in further budget cuts that are due to start taking
effect in January.
Northrop posted a lower quarterly profit, mainly due to a
$66 million drop in net pension income, but said it expects
full-year earnings of between $7.35 per share and $7.40 per
share, up from its prior view of between $7.05 and $7.25 per
share.
Northrop, which builds Global Hawk unmanned surveillance
planes, radar and electronic systems, beat analyst forecasts,
reporting earnings per share of $1.82 for the third quarter,
down from $1.86 in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue fell to $6.27 billion in the quarter, compared with
$6.61 billion a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
earnings per share of $1.69 on revenue of $6.33 billion for the
quarter ended Sept. 30.
Rob Stallard at RBC Capital Markets said the company
improved its margins due to operational efficiencies, but
backlog levels continued to slip in its aerospace systems,
technical services and information systems divisions.
Chief Executive Wes Bush said Northrop remained focused on
performance, effective cash deployment, and portfolio alignment,
and all four business areas performed well during the quarter,
generating strong operating income, margin rates, and cash flow.
He told analysts that Northrop continues to view share
buybacks as a "very, very good use" of its cash.
The company said it repurchased about 4.4 million shares for
$290 million during the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date
total to 13.6 million shares for about $850 million.
Bush said Northrop believe share repurchases were
particularly important to maintain value for shareholders given
the long cycles involved in the defense business.
The company's board recently increased its remaining share
repurchase authorization to $2 billion, he said, which gave the
company additional flexibility in a dynamic environment.
Bush said uncertainty about future U.S. defense budgets and
the continuing resolution (CR), or stop-gap measure that is
funding the Pentagon for fiscal 2013, which prohibits any new
program starts, was taking a toll on the company's results.
"Under any reasonable scenario we would expect lower 2013
sales as a result of the CR restriction on new starts along with
the other constraints our customers (are) facing," Bush said.
He said Northrop would provide more detailed 2013 guidance
when it reported fourth-quarter earnings in January.
He said the environment would likely remain challenging, but
Northrop was well-positioned for more austere times after
streamlining its operations in recent years.
He said the company also had good prospects for increasing
sales overseas given U.S. policy moves to sell more aerospace
systems and other defense equipment to other countries.
"We see a growing push to make those (capabilities) more
available to our partners," he said, although he cautioned that
it would take time to increase exports in a meaningful way.
Bush said he remained concerned about the lasting
consequences of mandatory budget cuts that are now due to take
effect on Jan. 2 under the process known as "sequestration,"
although he hoped there would be a negotiated settlement.
If the cuts took effect, the immediate impact would be less
harsh on the defense industry than on the civilian workforce at
the Pentagon and other critical government agencies, he said.
"We're talking about impacting individuals who support air
traffic control, individuals who support all of the federal
enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies across the
board," Bush said.
"This is a broader set of national issues and national
concerns than just the defense community," he said.