* Northrop forecasts lower sales, profit in 2013
* 4th-qtr operating profit $2.14/shr vs Street view $1.74
* Shares lower in premarket trade
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
Jan 30 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp
reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday but said sales and earnings would fall sharply in
2013, given the mounting pressure on the U.S. defense budget.
Northrop, which builds Global Hawk unmanned surveillance
planes, radar and electronic systems for the U.S. military, said
revenue fell in three of its four business areas in the fourth
quarter, but aerospace systems saw a 7 percent rise due to
increased demand for unmanned systems.
Aerospace systems and electronic systems had higher
operating income, but the information systems and technical
services businesses had lower earnings.
Overall, earnings from continuing operations were $533
million, or $2.14 per share, far exceeding analysts' average
forecast of $1.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. In the year-earlier period, operating earnings totaled
$550 million, or $2.09 per share. Earnings per share rose
because of a decline in shares outstanding.
Fourth-quarter sales fell to $6.47 billion from $6.51 a year
earlier. Cost-cutting measures kept operating margins high.
Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp
and other U.S. arms makers also forecast tougher times, even if
Congress averts more draconian budget cuts due to start taking
effect in March.
"It's finally catching up. We're about to enter a very
uncertain period here," said Byron Callan, analyst with Capital
Alpha Securities. He said across-the-board budget cuts would hit
defense companies hardest in 2014 or 2015, if they do take
effect, given the long-term nature of most weapons contracts.
Also on Wednesday, Boeing Co's defense division
posted a 13-percent drop in fourth-quarter earnings as sales
edged 2 percent lower, with sales expected to drop again this
year. L-3 Communications Holdings, by
contrast, reported higher than expected profit and revenue and
raised its full-year outlook, citing a U.S. tax credit.
Northrop forecast 2013 sales of about $24 billion, down
almost 5 percent from 2012. It said earnings from continuing
operations could fall as much as 12 percent to a range of $6.85
to $7.15 a share, a sharp drop from $7.81 in 2012.
Northrop shares fell 1 percent to $66 in premarket trading,
but rebounded to trade 31 cents higher around midday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Northrop Chief Financial Officer Jim Palmer told financial
analysts the company expected to strong cash flow again in 2013
after generating $2.3 billion in 2012, and aimed to keep
returning "a substantial amount of cash" to shareholders.
Northrop said 2012 earnings from continuing operations fell
nearly 5 percent from 2011. It blamed the decrease on a $268
million decline in pension adjustments and a higher effective
tax rate. Earnings per share rose due to a 10 percent decrease
in the number of shares outstanding.
In 2012 the company repurchased 20.9 million shares of its
common stock for $1.3 billion. It still has $1.5 billion in
authorized funds for more buybacks.
Chief Executive Wes Bush called the fourth-quarter results
"outstanding" and said they validated the company's focus on
performance, effective cash deployment and portfolio alignment.
"As we look ahead, we expect challenges, but we are
confident in the team's ability to address those challenges and
continue to create value for all our stakeholders," Bush said.
Like most other weapons makers, Northrop's guidance for 2013
assumes no additional big cuts in Pentagon spending.
Chief Executive Wes Bush told analysts that international
sales would likely exceed 10 percent of total revenues in 2013,
up from around 8 percent in 2012.
But he said the company's book-to-bill ratio would come
under increased pressure given continued uncertainty about the
future U.S. budget outlook, and a ratio anywhere near 1 would be
positive after a ratio of 1.05 in 2012.
Northrop said segment operating income rose 13 percent in
the fourth quarter, and the segment operating margin jumped to
13.5 percent from 11.9 percent a year earlier.
Segment operating margin rose 1 percentage point to a new
record of 12.6 percent in 2012, but is projected to drop back to
the low- to mid-11-percent range in 2013.
The company's backlog rose 3 percent to $40.8 billion at the
end of 2012, buoyed by new business awards of $26.5 billion.