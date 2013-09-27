New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Northrop Grumman Corp has won a U.S. Air Force contract valued at $114 million to start buying materials needed for construction of three more Block-30 models of its Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned surveillance plane, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The contract, which runs through Feb. 28, 2015, also includes advance procurement of long lead items associated with the airborne signals intelligence sensors that go on the planes, and other advanced sensors.
The Air Force had sought to halt work on the Global Hawk Block 30 airplanes, and mothball the entire fleet, but Congress overturned those plans and instructed the Air Force to order the remaining planes it initially planned to buy.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.