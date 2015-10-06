* E.ON seeking to sell North Sea, Algeria assets
* Fridman's LetterOne fund vying for Norwegian fields
* Deal expected to conclude in coming days
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Oct 6 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's LetterOne fund has emerged as the frontrunner for the
acquisition of German utility E.ON's Norwegian North
Sea assets, three industry and banking sources said on Tuesday.
The potential acquisition would signal a renewed push by the
Russian oligarch to expand his private equity fund's oil and gas
portfolio after being forced to sell his British North Sea
assets as a result of U.S. and European sanctions on Moscow.
E.ON is hoping to fetch up to $2 billion from the sale of
all its oil and gas assets in Norway, the British North Sea and
Algeria as part of a broad restructuring.
The value of the emerging deal was unclear but the recent
volatility in crude oil prices could nevertheless mean the
assets could go for less, the sources said.
LetterOne is now in advanced talks with E.ON to buy the
Norwegian assets after several players placed offers for the
assets several weeks ago, the sources said.
An announcement on the deal could come in the coming days,
though final details still need to be hammered out, one of the
source said.
The Norwegian portfolio comprises a 30 percent stake in the
Njord field, a 28.1 percent stake in the Skarv field and a 17.5
percent stake in the Hyme field, according to E.ON's website.
A LetterOne spokesman declined to comment. E.ON was not
available for comment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is arranging E.ON's sale
process.
LetterOne, whose energy fund is headed by former BP boss
John Browne, has recently asked Britain to delay an October
deadline to sell its North Sea assets after a first round of
offers came in far short of its initial target, several sources
told Reuters last month.
In April the British Energy Ministry gave Fridman six months
to dispose of LetterOne's North Sea assets it had acquired from
German utility RWE or see the their licences revoked
as the West tightened sanctions against Moscow over its role in
the Ukraine crisis.
E.ON, Germany's largest utility, said last year it would
spin off its power plant business, energy trading and oil and
gas activities into a separate unit. It has also agreed to sell
its businesses in Spain, Portugal and Italy.
