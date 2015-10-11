(Corrects day in first paragraph to Sunday from Saturday)
LONDON Oct 11 Swiss chemicals company Ineos has
bought all the UK North Sea gas fields owned by the DEA Group,
which is in turn owned by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
investment fund LetterOne, the companies said on Sunday.
In April, Britain's Energy Ministry gave Fridman six months
to dispose of oil and gas fields LetterOne bought from German
utility RWE, or see their licences revoked as the West
tightened sanctions against Moscow over its role in the Ukraine.
"INEOS has been very open about its intention to make
strategic investments in the North Sea and this acquisition is
our first step in fulfilling this goal. It will also help our UK
petrochemical assets to have ongoing access to competitive
energy," INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe said in a statement.
Ineos announced plans last year to make a $1 billion
investment in British shale gas exploration with an ambition to
become the country's biggest shale gas player.
A LetterOne spokemsan confirmed the sale.
"DEA will now use the proceeds from the sale to invest in
its core growth areas in Europe and North Africa," he said.
Neither company gave financial details of the sale.
The sale process attracted interest from several buyers,
including private equity funds which have built up resources
over the past year for acquisitions in the sector, banking
sources have said.
The intial offers submitted in July fell far short of
LetterOne's target price of up to $1.2 billion, with the highest
offers coming in at around $750 million, several sources close
to the process have said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Clarke)