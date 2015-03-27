LONDON, March 27 Trade unions Unite and GMB said
members working offshore in Britain's oil and gas industry had
shown overwhelming support for industrial action over proposed
changes to their terms and conditions in a consultative ballot
which closed on Friday.
Unite's members covered by the Offshore Contractors'
Agreement delivered a 93.5 percent vote in favour of proceeding
to a strike ballot, increasing the likelihood of North Sea
strike action for the first time in a generation, the union
said.
GMB's members also voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of an
official ballot for strike action over proposals from clients
and contractors to change their conditions of employment, GMB
said.
The vote came after talks between GMB and Unite and the
Offshore Contractors' Association in February and March failed
to make progress on rota changes, rates of pay, sick pay and
holiday patterns, GMB said.
"The vote quite clearly demonstrates the anger and
frustration of our members employed in the offshore industry,"
said Dave Hulse, GMB National Officer. "Members are prepared to
strongly oppose the changes from clients and contractors."
It was not immediately clear how many workers any eventual
strike action would involve. The unions now face the task of
putting together an electoral register that is robust enough to
withstand any potential legal challenges, a process which could
take some time, a spokesman for GMB said.
Some operators want to move to a three weeks on, three weeks
off shift pattern, as opposed to the more traditional two weeks
on, two or three weeks off.
Companies are also cutting headcount in their North Sea
operations to trim costs, with hundreds of job losses announced
at Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Talisman Sinopec, Chevron,
ConocoPhillips and Taqa since oil prices plunged in 2014.
Unite Scottish Secretary Pat Rafferty said the "massive
support" for industrial action should come as no surprise to
offshore employers. "The industry agenda is clear in that it
wants to impose a reduced number of employees to work longer and
for much less -- it's a 'race to the bottom' disease that is
unsustainable and unacceptable."
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Janet Lawrence)