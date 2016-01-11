(Adds details from Litt letter, fund return)
By Michael Flaherty
Jan 11 Land and Buildings Investment Management
LLC on Monday asked NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc
to shake up its board and to extend the deadline to
nominate directors by three months.
Land and Buildings, an activist hedge fund run by former
Citigroup REIT analyst Jonathan Litt, said the drop in
NorthStar's stock price is due in part because it is an
externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), a sector
that has fallen out of favor with investors.
NorthStar's stock has fallen by around half since March of
last year.
NorthStar earlier on Monday said it had retained Goldman
Sachs & Co as its financial adviser to evaluate strategic
alternatives.
Litt in his letter dated Monday asked for the director
nomination deadline extension and said NorthStar's board needed
to be "significantly reconstituted" to maximize shareholder
value. (bit.ly/1IYUF5U)
Litt has targeted several REITs, and earned huge returns
with the approach.
Land and Buildings Capital Growth fund returned a whopping
24.7 percent to its investors last year, according to the firm's
investor letter, which was seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; additional reporting by Ankit
Ajmera; Editing by Bernard Orr)