Jan 11 Land and Buildings Investment Management
LLC on Monday asked NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc
to extend the deadline to nominate directors by three
months, after the asset management company said it was exploring
strategic options.
NorthStar earlier on Monday said it had retained Goldman
Sachs & Co as its financial adviser to evaluate strategic
alternatives.
Land and Buildings Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Litt
said NorthStar's board needed to be "significantly
reconstituted" to maximize shareholder value. (bit.ly/1IYUF5U)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)