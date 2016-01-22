(Adds details, background, shares)
Jan 22 An activist hedge fund urged NorthStar
Asset Management Group Inc, which is exploring
strategic options, to consider folding back into former parent
NorthStar Realty Finance Corp to increase value for
shareholders of both companies.
The companies' shares have more than halved in value from
their highs last year since the "grand experiment of spinning
off" NorthStar Asset (NSAM) from NorthStar Realty (NRF) in 2014,
Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC said.
NSAM shares rose 8.1 percent to $11.55 in morning trading on
Friday, while NRF shares increased 7 percent to $12.20.
NSAM could sell its public REIT management contracts with
NRF for nearly $2.6 billion and use the proceeds to pay a
special dividend of $13 per share, Land and Buildings founder
and Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Litt said in a letter.
NRF "is the most logical buyer, although the contract could
be a coveted asset to other investors," Litt wrote in the letter
to NSAM Executive Chairman David Hamamoto.
Litt said externally managed REITs, such as NRF, have
historically struggled to gain institutional investor support,
given the "misaligned incentives" between the manager and the
REIT.
"Once reconstituted, NRF could again be positioned to grow
as it will be an internally advised and managed REIT," said
Litt, a former Citigroup Inc REIT analyst.
Litt again urged NSAM to extend the deadline to nominate
directors and asked the company to immediately appoint new
independent directors.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)