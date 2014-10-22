BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
Oct 22 Beijing North Star Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for its bond issue plan
* Niagara Ventures announces shareholder approval and completion of going private transaction