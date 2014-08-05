Indian shares, rupee rise as French vote brings relief
* Macron wins 1st round in French election, far ahead in polls
Aug 5 NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said it would buy Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II Inc for about $4 billion in cash and stock to expand into the healthcare real estate sector.
According to the terms of the deal, Griffin-American shareholders will receive $7.75 per share in cash and $3.75 per share in NorthStar common stock for each Griffin-American share they own.
The deal includes about $600 million in debt.
Griffin-American, a non-traded REIT, owns senior housing and nursing facilities, hospitals, medical office buildings and other healthcare-related properties in the United States and Britain.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Macron wins 1st round in French election, far ahead in polls
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.