BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire stake in Junhai Games for 642 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
Oct 4 NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. on Wednesday sold $125 million of series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $50 million. UBS and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHSTAR REALTY AMT $125 MLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SHS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/11/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
JERUSALEM, June 4 Israel's Adama Agricultural Solutions said on Sunday that a panel of the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its merger with Chinese agrochemical producer Sanonda, paving the way for the deal's completion.