Oct 4 NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. on Wednesday sold $125 million of series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $50 million. UBS and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHSTAR REALTY AMT $125 MLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SHS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/11/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A