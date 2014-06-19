(Corrects name of company in first paragraph)
June 19 An experimental Northwest
Biotherapeutics Inc drug for inoperable tumors has
shown no signs of toxicity in an ongoing safety trial being
conducted at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the trial's researcher
said on Thursday.
"We are testing for toxicity, and we haven't seen any
toxicity" from the drug so far, Dr. Vivek Subbiah, an oncologist
who is conducting the DCVax-Direct studies at the prominent
Houston center, told Reuters. The trials have been underway
since last autumn.
Investigators at the hospital and at several other research
sites are testing whether DCVax-Direct can successfully treat a
wide range of solid tumors so advanced or inaccessible that they
are deemed inoperable.
The ongoing first phase of the study is focusing on whether
the injectable drug is safe. The primary goal of a subsequent
Phase II part of the study, if the drug proves safe, would
assess whether it can actually shrink or eliminate tumors.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)