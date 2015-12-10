SEATTLE Residents of the U.S. Pacific Northwest were hit by fresh storms on Thursday after the region received record-breaking rainfall that left two dead in Oregon and triggered widespread flooding, landslides, road closures and power cuts.

Periods of heavy rain and fierce winds will continue across the Pacific Northwest and down into northern California as the next instalment of storms move onshore, and flooding was forecast along the coast over the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologists on Thursday said the El Nino weather phenomenon, which can trigger higher than average precipitation in areas like the Pacific Northwest, is expected to remain strong through the 2015-2016 winter.

"A new front is coming in today and another on Saturday but they are not expected to be as bad," said Mark Stewart, a spokesman for the Washington Military Department.

"We still have rivers over flood stage in eleven counties as of 6 a.m. (local) but most of the rivers have crested and are falling," Stewart added.

The storms this week, which shattered at least five weather records for the Seattle area, including the wettest first nine days in December ever, triggered mudslides and flooding, knocked out power to thousands of people, closed roadways and schools, and prompted Washington's Governor Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency.

The storms also were blamed for at least two deaths. A 60-year-old Portland woman died in bed when a tree fell on her house, and another woman drowned when her car became submerged in standing high water in the state's north, officials said.

Puget Sound Energy, a utility that serves Seattle, reported 11,615 customers without power on Thursday morning, down from 37,000 customers a day ago.

In Portland, Oregon, a main utility said its crews worked overnight to restore power to roughly 50,000 customers, though some 3,500 remained without power in northern Oregon. Schools in a number of districts remained closed on Thursday.

Transit officials said north-bound lanes of Interstate 5 remained closed on Thursday north of Vancouver, Washington.

In Washington, rain-soaked hillsides in Cowlitz County collapsed late on Tuesday, knocking a house off its foundation and injuring one person, Stewart and local media reported.

In the nearby community of Kalama, flooding prompted evacuations of businesses and homes, and a pool of sewage-tainted water formed over several blocks and began seeping into the police station and other buildings, Stewart said.

In other counties, emergency crews used rafts to rescue stranded residents and saved a number of people swept from a bankside homeless encampment a swollen river.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting by Courtney Sherwood in Portland, Oregon; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrew Hay)