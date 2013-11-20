CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from gold miners, materials shares
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
NEW YORK Nov 20 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc : * Down 17.4 percent to $5.50 in premarket; plans common stock offering
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
* Chemours Co - on April 3, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 4 to its credit agreement dated May 12, 2015 - SEC filing
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)