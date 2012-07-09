TORONTO, July 9 Law firm Norton Rose said on Monday it is expanding its Canadian legal team with the addition of six lawyers, who have a wealth of experience in the mining sector and Chinese law.

The new additions to the Norton Rose team, who are joining from rival Gowlings Lafleur Henderson LLP, also have expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings and international business, the firm said in a statement.

"This is a top-flight group that is joining Norton Rose Canada," said John Coleman, managing partner of Norton Rose Canada in a statement. "The mining sector and Asian markets are key areas of growth in Canada and globally, and our new members are highly seasoned and experienced in both."

Among those joining the firm is David McIntyre, who was formerly deputy general counsel and vice president marketing at Brazilian mining giant Vale SA.

The others joining the Norton Rose team in Toronto are Robert Mason, Janet Howard and Janet Lee, experts in mergers and acquisitions and corporate financings.

Norton Rose also said it is bringing on board two Chinese law experts Yufei Luo, who is based in Ottawa and Lei Huang, who is based in Beijing.

Norton Rose Group is an international law firm that has been rapidly expanding its presence in Canada. Earlier this year it acquired Canadian law firm Macleod Dixon one of the country's top-ranked energy, mining and natural resources firms.