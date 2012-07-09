TORONTO, July 9 Law firm Norton Rose said on
Monday it is expanding its Canadian legal team with the addition
of six lawyers, who have a wealth of experience in the mining
sector and Chinese law.
The new additions to the Norton Rose team, who are joining
from rival Gowlings Lafleur Henderson LLP, also have expertise
in mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings and
international business, the firm said in a statement.
"This is a top-flight group that is joining Norton Rose
Canada," said John Coleman, managing partner of Norton Rose
Canada in a statement. "The mining sector and Asian markets are
key areas of growth in Canada and globally, and our new members
are highly seasoned and experienced in both."
Among those joining the firm is David McIntyre, who was
formerly deputy general counsel and vice president marketing at
Brazilian mining giant Vale SA.
The others joining the Norton Rose team in Toronto are
Robert Mason, Janet Howard and Janet Lee, experts in mergers and
acquisitions and corporate financings.
Norton Rose also said it is bringing on board two Chinese
law experts Yufei Luo, who is based in Ottawa and Lei Huang, who
is based in Beijing.
Norton Rose Group is an international law firm that has been
rapidly expanding its presence in Canada. Earlier this year it
acquired Canadian law firm Macleod Dixon one of the country's
top-ranked energy, mining and natural resources firms.