By John Tilak
| TORONTO, March 27
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright
has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and
acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian
division.
Soliman succeeds Norman M. Steinberg, who held the position
since 2009. Steinberg will be the firm's chair emeritus in
Canada.
London-based Norton Rose has more than 3,500 employees in
the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. It is one of
the biggest law firms in Canada.
Soliman, who has been involved with some of the most
high-profile Canadian M&A deals in recent years, is advising
Agrium Inc on its proposed merger with Potash Corp
and advised the board of the Canadian Oil Sands on the
hostile takeover attempt from Suncor Energy Inc.
He has advised on some of the biggest activism battles in
Canada, including Telus Corp against Mason Capital
Management and Agrium in its defence against activist investor
Jana Partners. Soliman will remain co-chair of the Canadian
special situations team, which offers advice on shareholder
activism and hostile M&A.
(Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Grant McCool)