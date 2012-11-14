LONDON Nov 14 Norton Rose, a British-based law
firm, is merging with U.S. peer Fulbright & Jaworski in a deal
that catapults the enlarged company onto the top table of 10
leading global practices.
Norton Rose said on Wednesday that from June 1, 2013,
newly-named Norton Rose Fulbright would have 3,800 lawyers in 55
offices across the globe, including 11 bureaux in the key U.S.
legal market, with combined turnover of around $2.0 billion.
"We have been looking at the U.S. market for a number of
years, seeking a firm that meets our requirements for excellence
in law, good business synergies and a compatible culture," said
Peter Martyr, Norton Rose's chief executive and global CEO
designate of the enlarged company.
He added that the company planned to continue expanding both
in the United States and in the emerging growth markets of the
future such as South America, Africa and Asia.
Fulbright's Chair-Elect Ken Stewart will become managing
partner of the U.S. operations and take a senior position on
Norton Rose Fulbright's global executive committee.
Shared clients include UK-based pharmaceuticals group
GlaxoSmithKline, Bank of America, U.S.-based
insurance group AIG and the U.S. arm of German chemical
and drugs group Bayer.