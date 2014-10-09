BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
Oct 9 Norvestia Oyj :
* Says Norvestia sells part of its stake in Miltton Group back to the company
* Says in connection with deal Norvestia's holding in Miltton decreases from 46.5 pct to about 25 pct
* Norvestia bought half of Miltton in 2011
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million