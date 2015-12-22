* Norway's wealth fund has ethical requirements
* Alstom had been on observation since 2011
(Adds comment by Alstom)
OSLO Dec 22 Norway's $837 billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, has removed French engineering
group Alstom SA off its ethics monitoring list, the
fund said on Tuesday.
The fund said Alstom was put on the list in 2011 when
Norway's finance ministry also put the French company under
observation based on an assessment of possible risks of
corruption in its operations.
The observation period was set for four years with the
ministry asking the fund's ethics council to monitor the company
and follow developments in its anti-corruption efforts.
The Norwegian central bank, which supervises the sovereign
wealth fund, said on Tuesday that it had decided to end the
monitoring on the advice of the fund's ethics council.
"The council on ethics notes that the risk of future
corruption in the company is reduced and the risk now is
probably not higher than in other comparable companies," the
fund said in a statement.
"Norges Bank has therefore decided to end the observation of
Alstom SA."
Alstom said it was "delighted" by the move.
"Alstom especially welcomes that this decision is based on
the recognition, by the council on ethics, of the substantial
progress made by the company's compliance program over the past
years including the various anti-corruption efforts deployed in
2015," it said in an email to Reuters.
"Alstom is committed to continue the enhancement of its
integrity program and its efforts to maintain the highest
standards of ethical business behaviour in the coming years."
NBIM is currently the 10th-biggest investor in Alstom, with
a 1.18-percent stake worth 100 million euros ($109 million),
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The fund can move companies on its monitoring list to its
exclusion list, which means the fund's holdings in those
companies would be sold.
The fund has excluded 64 companies so far for ethical
reasons and, following Tuesday's announcement, has one company
remaining under observation.
($1 = 8.7294 Norwegian crowns)
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
