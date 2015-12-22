(Oil fund corrects year to 2011 from 2012 in second paragraph)

OSLO Dec 22 Norway's $837-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has removed France's Alstom SA from its ethics observation list, the fund said on Tuesday.

Alstom was put on the list in 2011 based on the risk of gross corruption in the company's operations. The fund's council on ethics now says that the risk of future corruption in the company is reduced and is now probably not higher than in other comparable companies, the fund added.

($1 = 8.7294 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)