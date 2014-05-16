OSLO May 16 Visitors to the high Arctic can now
walk in the footsteps of great polar explorers like Roald
Amundsen and send messages from the telegraph station that was
first to receive news of the North Pole's conquest nearly 90
years ago.
Norway has renovated Amundsen's telegraph station at
Ny-Aalesund, the world's northernmost permanent settlement on
the remote Svalbard archipelago, and tourists, arriving mostly
on cruise ships, will from next week be able to use it to send
electronic messages around the world.
Amundsen, the first to reach the South Pole in 1911, had his
sights on the North Pole but settled for Antarctica when
American Robert Peary beat him to the top of the world.
When credible doubts later emerged about Peary's feat
Amundsen took up the quest again. In 1926, along with Italian
airship designer Umberto Nobile, he sailed over the North Pole
in a zeppelin, becoming the first to officially reach the pole.
"This station was their only connection," says Dag
Blakkisrud, who heads the telecom firm Telenor's
heritage programme, which paid for the refurbishment.
"Amundsen sent several messages to Ny-Aalesund from the
journey and a few years later when he got lost in a plane
searching for Nobile, who was himself lost out in the ice. The
station also received two telegraphic messages from him, which
was the last we ever heard from Amundsen," Blakkisrud said.
Those would be the last messages ever received from
Amundsen, whose remains or his airplane have never been found.
The town transformed into a mining colony after the
expeditions but was abandoned after a 1962 accident killed 21
workers. It now functions as a research station.
"We brought back all the original equipment left when the
town was abandoned 50 years ago. The telegraph will be the only
way for tourists to send a message home as there is no mobile
phone reception here," said Aasne Dolve Meyer, an adviser at
Kings Bay AS, which runs the town.
Kings Bay expects around 30,000 visitors to Ny-Aalesund this
year.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Susan Fenton)