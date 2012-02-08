OSLO Feb 8 Norway intends to expand
surveys of a previously disputed area in the Arctic offshore
region bordering Russian waters ahead of potential oil
exploration, Norway's prime minister said on Wednesday.
The country's seismic survey programme began last summer in
the boundary waters of the Barents Sea and will now move north,
to an area east of the Svalbard archipelego, Prime Minister Jens
Stoltenberg said.
The more northerly part of the survey programme will start
this summer and continue into 2013.
"The area near the maritime delimitation line between Norway
and Russia may contain significant oil and gas resources,"
Stoltenerg said in a statement.
The designated zone abuts the north-south sea boundary with
Russia that took effect on July 7, 2011, after 40 years of
dispute, and extends north to just above 74 degrees latitude.
(Reporting By Victoria Klesty; editing by Keiron Henderson)