OSLO Feb 9 France's Engie has sold a
20-percent stake in a North Sea oilfield for an undisclosed sum
to Wellesley Petroleum, a Norwegian oil firm with private equity
backing, it said on Tuesday.
Engie retains a 30-percent stake in the field and the
operatorship of the license, called PL 636. The other partners
in the field are Japan's Idemitsu with 30 percent,
London-listed Tullow Oil with 20 percent and now
Wellesley Petroleum with 20 percent.
The partners will drill one well in the license this summer,
in a prospect called Cara, Engie said.
