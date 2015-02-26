OSLO Feb 26 Australia will provide expertise in missile control and guidance systems in the development of weapons maker Kongsberg Gruppen's Joint Strike Missile, the Norwegian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The long range missile is being tailor made to fit Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, which both countries have placed orders for.

Kongsberg hopes countries that purchase the plane will also choose to buy its missile.

"The agreement seeks to support the introduction of an advanced maritime strike weapon on the F-35 in the early 2020's time frame," the Norwegian Defence Ministry said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)