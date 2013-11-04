* Bank includes DNB, Norwegian branch of Nordea
* Big banks already asked to hold extra capital
OSLO Nov 4 Eight banks in Norway should be
subject to extra regulation as they are crucial to the country's
financial stability, the financial regulator said on Monday.
Norway is considering imposing a slew of new regulations on
its banks to strengthen the financial system, on top of a
previously announced plan to require banks of systemic
importance to hold additional capital.
The banks named on Monday are: DNB, Norway's
largest bank, the Norwegian branch of Sweden's Nordea,
and six banks belonging to savings bank Sparebank.
These are SpareBank 1 Northern Norway, SpareBank 1
SR-Bank, SpareBank 1 SMN, Sparebanken Vest
, Sparebanken South and Sparebanken Pluss
. The last two are soon to be merged.
"(We) recommend that these institutions be seen as
systemically important at the national level and have special
requirements imposed in addition to a capital buffer of two
percent," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a
statement.
The financial regulator submitted its proposal to the
finance ministry, which will decide on the new regulations.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)