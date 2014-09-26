OSLO, Sept 26 Norway's finance ministry will keep the level of the countercyclical capital buffer for banks unchanged, in line with the recommendation of the central bank and the Financial Supervisory Authority, it said on Friday.

The government reviews the countercyclical buffer once every quarter. It is now set at 1 percent from 30 June 2015.

Norway's top banks include DNB, Danske Bank , Nordea and Handelsbanken. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)