BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank FY net profit at CHF 61.5 mln
* FY net profit of 61.5 million Swiss francs ($61.70 million)
OSLO, June 27 The level of the countercyclical capital buffer for Norwegian banks should remain unchanged, in line with advice from the central bank, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Last December, the ministry decided that banks had to hold a buffer of 1 percent from June 2015.
The aim of the countercyclical capital buffer is to strengthen the financial soundness of banks and their resilience to loan losses in a future downturn. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Camilla Knudsen)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday amid a lack of fresh, positive factors, though Saudi Arabia could continue a rebound that began on Monday.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: