OSLO, Sept 24 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks following a recent hike, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision was in line with a recommendation from the central bank.

In June the ministry decided that banks must hold a countercyclical buffer of 1.5 percent from June 30 2016.

"In the Norwegian economy there are signs that financial imbalances have been built up over time. Banks operating in Norway should therefore hold a countercyclical buffer," it said.

The buffer, set by the ministry, aims to force banks to accumulate extra capital during boom periods on top of buffers required by international authorities.

Norway's central bank cut its main interest rate on Thursday to support a weakening economy.. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)