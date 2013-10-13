OSLO Oct 13 Norway's banks will have to assume
bigger lending losses on residential mortgages from next year,
the finance ministry ruled on Sunday, in a move that could force
banks to increase capital buffers even further.
From January 1, banks will have to use a Loss Given Default
(LGD) rate of 20 percent instead of the current 10 percent in
their calculations on mortgages, and maintain capital buffers
accordingly, the ministry said in a statement.
Norway escaped the global financial crisis relatively
unharmed thanks to massive oil wealth, but regulators have
imposed strict capital rules on banks and more measures are
planned, eating into profits and making banking more expensive.
Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the
world and the IMF estimates that house prices are 40 percent
overvalued, raising the prospect of dramatic property price
falls during periods of turbulence.
The financial markets regulator is also examining the
internal modelling used by banks and expects that risk weights,
the assumed risk on mortgages, will be raised, the ministry
added.
"This is the strictest of the four options they originally
said they considered," said Jan Erik Faane, a spokesman for
Finance Norway, an industry lobby group.
"Coming on top of the raised core capital demands and the
recently introduced counter-cyclical buffers, this means Norway
is moving faster and raising demands higher than the EU.
"Banks must build even more equity, which means either
reduced lending, raising money from the owners or earning more
money though cost cuts" Faane said.
The ministry said that for the top banks the actual change
will be limited because Basel I capital rules already require
elevated capital levels. The big change would be for foreign
banks operating through branches.
Norway's regulators have already increased minimum capital
requirements and will ask banks from next year to build a
so-called counter-cyclical buffer, built up during periods of
market prosperity.
Banks have already been forced to increase mortgage rates
sharply this year, despite steady central bank rates, and house
prices are now stagnating.
Norway's top banks include DNB, Nordea,
Handelsbanken and Danske Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)